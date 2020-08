ISTANBUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun about the massive explosion in Beirut on Tuesday and said Turkey was ready to provide humanitarian aid as needed, the presidency said.

The explosion in a port warehouse district near the city center killed more than 25 people and injured over 2,500 others. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Sandra Maler)