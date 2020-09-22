Erdogan urges diplomacy to resolve Iran's nuclear programme

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that dialogue and diplomacy should resolve issues related to Iran's nuclear programme under international law, with all parties abiding a 2015 international agreement.

The United States on Monday announced new sanctions against Iran's defense ministry and others involved in its nuclear and weapons programme. They were meant to support Washington's assertion - disputed by Europeans and others - that all United Nations sanctions against Tehran are now restored.

"We support solving issues regarding Iran's nuclear programme by taking international law into consideration and through dialogue and diplomacy," Erdogan told the United Nations General Assembly in a video message.

"I repeat our call for all parties to abide by their responsibilities under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which provides serious contributions to regional and global security," he said. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)