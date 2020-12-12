Eredivisie Standings

Dec 11 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 11 9 0 2 43 7 27 2 Vitesse 11 8 1 2 21 8 25 ........................................ 3 PSV 11 7 3 1 23 8 24 ........................................ 4 Feyenoord 11 6 5 0 23 11 23 5 Twente 11 6 3 2 23 12 21 6 Groningen 11 6 2 3 13 12 20 7 Heerenveen 11 5 4 2 20 15 19 ........................................ 8 AZ 10 4 5 1 22 15 17 9 Utrecht 10 2 6 2 11 14 12 10 Sparta 11 3 3 5 17 19 12 11 Zwolle 11 2 6 3 14 18 12 12 Waalwijk 11 3 3 5 11 18 12 13 VVV 11 2 3 6 18 33 9 14 Heracles 12 2 3 7 12 23 9 15 Fortuna 12 2 3 7 17 30 9 ........................................ 16 Willem II 11 2 2 7 11 21 8 17 ADO 11 1 3 7 10 28 6 ........................................ 18 Emmen 11 0 3 8 12 29 3 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation