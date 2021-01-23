Eredivisie Standings

Jan 22 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 17 13 2 2 58 13 41 2 Vitesse 17 12 2 3 31 13 38 .......................................... 3 PSV 17 11 4 2 41 19 37 .......................................... 4 Feyenoord 17 10 5 2 32 13 35 5 AZ 17 9 7 1 41 25 34 6 Groningen 17 9 4 4 25 21 31 7 Twente 17 8 4 5 33 24 28 .......................................... 8 Heerenveen 17 5 7 5 25 26 22 9 Sparta 17 6 3 8 28 30 21 10 Utrecht 17 4 9 4 22 24 21 11 Zwolle 18 4 8 6 20 27 20 12 Fortuna 17 5 4 8 25 34 19 13 Heracles 17 5 3 9 19 28 18 14 VVV 17 4 4 9 27 45 16 15 Waalwijk 17 3 5 9 15 29 14 .......................................... 16 ADO 17 2 4 11 16 41 10 17 Willem II 18 2 4 12 21 39 10 .......................................... 18 Emmen 17 0 5 12 17 45 5 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation