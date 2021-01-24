Eredivisie Standings

Jan 24 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 18 14 2 2 60 14 44 2 Vitesse 18 13 2 3 32 13 41 .......................................... 3 PSV 18 12 4 2 43 19 40 .......................................... 4 Feyenoord 17 10 5 2 32 13 35 5 AZ 17 9 7 1 41 25 34 6 Groningen 18 9 4 5 25 22 31 7 Twente 17 8 4 5 33 24 28 .......................................... 8 Heerenveen 18 5 7 6 25 27 22 9 Sparta 17 6 3 8 28 30 21 10 Utrecht 17 4 9 4 22 24 21 11 Heracles 18 6 3 9 20 28 21 12 Zwolle 18 4 8 6 20 27 20 13 Fortuna 18 5 4 9 26 36 19 14 VVV 17 4 4 9 27 45 16 15 Waalwijk 18 3 5 10 15 31 14 .......................................... 16 ADO 18 2 5 11 16 41 11 17 Willem II 18 2 4 12 21 39 10 .......................................... 18 Emmen 18 0 6 12 17 45 6 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation