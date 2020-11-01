Eredivisie Standings

Oct 31 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 7 6 0 1 29 5 18 2 Vitesse 7 6 0 1 14 4 18 ....................................... 3 Twente 7 4 2 1 16 6 14 ....................................... 4 PSV 6 4 1 1 12 5 13 5 Heerenveen 6 4 1 1 12 7 13 6 Groningen 7 4 1 2 9 8 13 7 Feyenoord 6 3 3 0 14 7 12 ....................................... 8 Utrecht 5 2 3 0 7 4 9 9 Zwolle 7 1 3 3 7 12 6 10 AZ 5 0 5 0 12 12 5 11 Waalwijk 6 1 2 3 5 10 5 12 Heracles 6 1 2 3 4 10 5 13 Willem II 7 1 2 4 7 13 5 14 VVV 7 1 2 4 10 24 5 15 ADO 6 1 1 4 6 12 4 ....................................... 16 Emmen 6 0 3 3 8 15 3 17 Sparta 6 0 3 3 6 13 3 ....................................... 18 Fortuna 7 0 2 5 9 20 2 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation