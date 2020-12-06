Eredivisie Standings

Dec 6 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 11 9 0 2 43 7 27 2 Vitesse 11 8 1 2 21 8 25 ........................................ 3 PSV 10 7 2 1 21 6 23 ........................................ 4 Feyenoord 10 6 4 0 23 11 22 5 Twente 11 6 3 2 23 12 21 6 Heerenveen 10 5 3 2 18 13 18 7 AZ 9 4 5 0 21 13 17 ........................................ 8 Groningen 10 5 2 3 11 11 17 9 Sparta 11 3 3 5 17 19 12 10 Zwolle 11 2 6 3 14 18 12 11 Waalwijk 11 3 3 5 11 18 12 12 Utrecht 9 2 5 2 10 13 11 13 VVV 11 2 3 6 18 33 9 14 Heracles 10 2 2 6 11 21 8 15 Willem II 11 2 2 7 11 21 8 ........................................ 16 Fortuna 11 1 3 7 15 29 6 17 ADO 10 1 2 7 9 27 5 ........................................ 18 Emmen 11 0 3 8 12 29 3 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation