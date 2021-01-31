Eredivisie Standings

Jan 31 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 19 15 2 2 63 15 47 2 PSV 19 13 4 2 45 19 43 ........................................... 3 Vitesse 20 13 3 4 34 18 42 ........................................... 4 AZ 19 10 7 2 44 28 37 5 Feyenoord 19 10 5 4 34 19 35 6 Groningen 20 10 4 6 28 23 34 7 Twente 19 8 5 6 33 25 29 ........................................... 8 Utrecht 20 6 10 4 27 27 28 9 Heerenveen 19 6 7 6 28 27 25 10 Heracles 20 7 4 9 23 30 25 11 Fortuna 20 7 4 9 31 39 25 12 Sparta 19 6 4 9 28 31 22 13 Zwolle 20 4 10 6 25 32 22 14 VVV 20 6 4 10 34 49 22 15 Waalwijk 20 3 6 11 17 34 15 ........................................... 16 ADO 19 2 5 12 16 44 11 17 Willem II 19 2 4 13 22 42 10 ........................................... 18 Emmen 19 0 6 13 17 47 6 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation