Eredivisie Standings

Oct 21 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSV 5 4 1 0 11 3 13 2 Ajax 5 4 0 1 11 3 12 ....................................... 3 Vitesse 5 4 0 1 9 2 12 ....................................... 4 Feyenoord 5 3 2 0 12 5 11 5 Twente 5 3 2 0 10 3 11 6 Heerenveen 5 3 1 1 8 7 10 7 Groningen 5 2 1 2 4 6 7 ....................................... 8 Utrecht 4 1 3 0 5 3 6 9 VVV 5 1 2 2 9 9 5 10 Zwolle 5 1 2 2 6 7 5 11 AZ 4 0 4 0 10 10 4 12 Willem II 5 1 1 3 6 10 4 13 Waalwijk 5 1 1 3 3 8 4 14 Heracles 5 1 1 3 3 9 4 15 Emmen 5 0 3 2 8 11 3 ....................................... 16 ADO 5 1 0 4 4 10 3 17 Fortuna 5 0 2 3 6 12 2 ....................................... 18 Sparta 5 0 2 3 5 12 2 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation