Eredivisie Standings

Sep 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Feyenoord 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Heerenveen 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ..................................... 3 Twente 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ..................................... 4 ADO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 AZ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Ajax 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Emmen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ..................................... 8 Groningen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 Heracles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 PSV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Waalwijk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Sparta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Utrecht 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 VVV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Vitesse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ..................................... 16 Fortuna 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 17 Zwolle 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ..................................... 18 Willem II 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation