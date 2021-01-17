Eredivisie Standings

Jan 16 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 16 12 2 2 57 13 38 2 Vitesse 17 12 2 3 31 13 38 .......................................... 3 Feyenoord 16 10 5 1 32 12 35 .......................................... 4 PSV 16 10 4 2 36 16 34 5 AZ 16 8 7 1 39 24 31 6 Groningen 16 9 3 4 23 19 30 7 Twente 16 8 3 5 31 22 27 .......................................... 8 Sparta 16 6 3 7 25 25 21 9 Heerenveen 16 5 6 5 24 25 21 10 Utrecht 16 3 9 4 20 24 18 11 Heracles 16 5 3 8 19 26 18 12 Zwolle 16 3 8 5 17 24 17 13 Fortuna 16 4 4 8 23 34 16 14 VVV 16 4 3 9 26 44 15 15 Waalwijk 16 3 4 9 14 28 13 .......................................... 16 ADO 16 2 4 10 15 39 10 17 Willem II 16 2 3 11 19 35 9 .......................................... 18 Emmen 17 0 5 12 17 45 5 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation