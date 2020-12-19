Eredivisie Standings

Dec 18 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 12 10 0 2 47 7 30 2 PSV 12 8 3 1 25 9 27 ......................................... 3 Feyenoord 12 7 5 0 26 11 26 ......................................... 4 Vitesse 12 8 2 2 22 9 26 5 Groningen 12 7 2 3 15 12 23 6 Twente 12 6 3 3 24 15 21 7 AZ 11 5 5 1 25 16 20 ......................................... 8 Heerenveen 12 5 5 2 21 16 20 9 Sparta 12 4 3 5 20 20 15 10 Zwolle 13 2 7 4 14 22 13 11 Utrecht 11 2 6 3 12 16 12 12 Waalwijk 12 3 3 6 11 20 12 13 Heracles 12 2 3 7 12 23 9 14 Fortuna 12 2 3 7 17 30 9 15 VVV 12 2 3 7 18 36 9 ......................................... 16 Willem II 12 2 2 8 12 24 8 17 ADO 12 1 4 7 11 29 7 ......................................... 18 Emmen 13 0 5 8 13 30 5 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation