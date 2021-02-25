Eredivisie Standings

Feb 24 (OPTA) - Standings for the Eredivisie on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 22 18 2 2 72 17 56 2 PSV 23 15 5 3 54 25 50 ........................................... 3 AZ 23 13 7 3 52 33 46 ........................................... 4 Feyenoord 22 12 6 4 44 22 42 5 Vitesse 23 13 3 7 35 24 42 6 Groningen 22 11 5 6 30 24 38 7 Utrecht 22 8 10 4 36 28 34 ........................................... 8 Twente 23 9 7 7 37 30 34 9 Fortuna 23 9 4 10 35 41 31 10 Heerenveen 23 7 9 7 31 31 30 11 Heracles 23 8 4 11 24 35 28 12 Sparta 22 6 5 11 32 38 23 13 Zwolle 23 4 11 8 28 37 23 14 VVV 22 6 4 12 36 56 22 15 Waalwijk 23 5 7 11 22 35 22 ........................................... 16 Willem II 23 3 5 15 25 54 14 17 ADO 23 2 8 13 20 50 14 ........................................... 18 Emmen 23 1 6 16 20 53 9 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation