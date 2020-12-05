Eredivisie Top Scorers

Dec 4 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Eredivisie on Friday 1 S. Berghuis (Feyenoord) 9 G. Giakoumakis (Venlo) Danilo (FC Twente) 2 H. Veerman (SC Heerenveen) 8 3 D. Tadić (AFC Ajax) 7 L. Traoré (AFC Ajax) R. Vloet (Heracles Almelo) 4 D. Malen (PSV Eindhoven) 6 L. Thy (Sparta Rotterdam) 5 A. Broja (Vitesse) 5 M. de Leeuw (Emmen) A. Harroui (Sparta Rotterdam) D. Klaassen (AFC Ajax) L. Openda (Vitesse) 6 V. Černý (FC Twente) 4 Antony (AFC Ajax) Z. Labyad (AFC Ajax) N. Madueke (PSV Eindhoven) V. Pavlidis (Willem) Q. Promes (AFC Ajax) O. Tannane (Vitesse)