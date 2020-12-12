Eredivisie Top Scorers

Dec 11 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Eredivisie on Friday 1 G. Giakoumakis (Venlo) 10 2 S. Berghuis (Feyenoord) 9 Danilo (FC Twente) H. Veerman (SC Heerenveen) 3 D. Tadić (AFC Ajax) 8 4 L. Traoré (AFC Ajax) 7 R. Vloet (Heracles Almelo) 5 D. Malen (PSV Eindhoven) 6 L. Thy (Sparta Rotterdam) 6 A. Broja (Vitesse) 5 M. de Leeuw (Emmen) A. Harroui (Sparta Rotterdam) D. Klaassen (AFC Ajax) L. Openda (Vitesse) V. Pavlidis (Willem) Q. Menig (FC Twente) 7 V. Černý (FC Twente) 4 O. Darfalou (Vitesse) Antony (AFC Ajax) A. El Messaoudi (FC Groningen) Z. Flemming (Fortuna Sittard) T. Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar) Z. Labyad (AFC Ajax) N. Madueke (PSV Eindhoven) S. Polter (Fortuna Sittard) Q. Promes (AFC Ajax) O. Tannane (Vitesse)