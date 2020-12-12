SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Eredivisie Top Scorers

12 Dec 2020 / 05:05 H.

    Dec 11 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Eredivisie on Friday 1 G. Giakoumakis (Venlo) 10 2 S. Berghuis (Feyenoord) 9 Danilo (FC Twente) H. Veerman (SC Heerenveen) 3 D. Tadić (AFC Ajax) 8 4 L. Traoré (AFC Ajax) 7 R. Vloet (Heracles Almelo) 5 D. Malen (PSV Eindhoven) 6 L. Thy (Sparta Rotterdam) 6 A. Broja (Vitesse) 5 M. de Leeuw (Emmen) A. Harroui (Sparta Rotterdam) D. Klaassen (AFC Ajax) L. Openda (Vitesse) V. Pavlidis (Willem) Q. Menig (FC Twente) 7 V. Černý (FC Twente) 4 O. Darfalou (Vitesse) Antony (AFC Ajax) A. El Messaoudi (FC Groningen) Z. Flemming (Fortuna Sittard) T. Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar) Z. Labyad (AFC Ajax) N. Madueke (PSV Eindhoven) S. Polter (Fortuna Sittard) Q. Promes (AFC Ajax) O. Tannane (Vitesse)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast