Ethiopia bombs Tigray capital Mekelle, sources say

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's air force bombed sites in and around the Tigray region's capital of Mekelle on Monday, four diplomatic and military sources said, as a nearly two-week conflict continued.

The sources, speaking to Reuters, had no word on casualties or damage. There was no immediate information from the Ethiopian government, but Tigrayan local authorities and TV said the bombing happened mid-morning. (Reporting by Giulia Paravicini; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Hugh Lawson)