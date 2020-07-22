Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan reach understanding on resuming Renaissance dam talks -Hamdok

KHARTOUM, July 21 (Reuters) - Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan reached an understanding on Tuesday to continue negotiations on the filling and operating of Ethiopia's Renaissance dam on the Blue Nile, Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Twitter.

The three countries participated in a mini-African summit on Tuesday after failing earlier this month to reach an agreement on the flow of water from the dam. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Chris Reese)