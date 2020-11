NAIROBI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ethiopia has begun military operations in the Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's spokeswoman told Reuters, hours after the premier ordered the military to deploy to the region after accusing the government there of attacking federal troops.

"Operations have already begun," spokeswoman Billene Seyoum told Reuters by text message. (Reporting by Giulia Paravicini Editing by Maggie Fick and Kim Coghill)