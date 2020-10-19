Ethiopia's economy grew 6.1% in the 2019/20 fiscal year - prime minister

NAIROBI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's economy grew 6.1% in the 2019/20 (July 8-July 7) fiscal year, its Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Monday.

In June, the Finance Ministry had said the economy had been projected to grow 9% for the period.

"For eight months we registered a healthy economic growth but after that, then coronavirus came and for the remaining four months we faced challenges," Abiy told lawmakers. (Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alison Williams)