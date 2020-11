ADDIS ABABA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused the regional government of Tigray of attacking federal forces stationed there, adding that the federal troops will use force to secure the nation.

"The last point of the red line has been crossed," Abiy said in a statement on Twitter early on Wednesday. (Reporting by Giulia Paravicini; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)