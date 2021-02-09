SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

ETHIOPIA SAYS IT HAS SECURED 9 MILLION DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINES BY APRIL - HEALTH MINISTER

09 Feb 2021 / 17:19 H.

    ETHIOPIA SAYS IT HAS SECURED 9 MILLION DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINES BY APRIL - HEALTH MINISTER

    Did you like this article?

    email blast