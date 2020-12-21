SEARCH
EU AGREED TO PAY 15.5 EUROS PER DOSE FOR PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE -EU INTERNAL DOCUMENT

21 Dec 2020 / 17:21 H.

