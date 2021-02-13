EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel - AP News

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The European Union called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television, the Associated Press reported https://apnews.com/article/europe-beijing-television-media-coronavirus-pandemic-464b7a1fa313f485a012ce1d0f090a5a on Saturday.

China barred Britain's BBC World News from its television networks on Friday and Hong Kong's public broadcaster said it would stop relaying BBC World Service radio, a week after Britain revoked Chinese state television's broadcast licence.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru Editing by Gareth Jones)