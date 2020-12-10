EU chief says sides "far apart" on Brexit trade after "lively" Johnson dinner

BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission and Britain remained "far apart" on Brexit trade deal, the bloc's chief executive said on Wednesday night after what she described as a "lively" dinner with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"We agreed that the (negotiating) teams should immediately reconvene to try to resolve these essential issues," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"We will come to a decision by the end of the weekend." (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Catherine Evans)