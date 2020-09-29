EU Commission chief says still convinced post-Brexit deal possible

LISBON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission chief said on Monday she was still convinced a post-Brexit deal was possible as the bloc and Britain kicked off a decisive week of talks on a new trade deal and on implementing their divorce agreement.

"We want an agreement, we are working hard (...) and I'm still convinced an agreement is possible," Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference in Lisbon held alongside Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa. (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Miguel Pereira, Editing by Hugh Lawson)