SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

EU COMMISSION SAYS DIALOGUE WITH TURKEY NEEDED INSTEAD OF UNILATERAL ACTIONS THAT INCREASE TENSIONS

31 Aug 2020 / 18:17 H.

    EU COMMISSION SAYS DIALOGUE WITH TURKEY NEEDED INSTEAD OF UNILATERAL ACTIONS THAT INCREASE TENSIONS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast