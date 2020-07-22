SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

EU deal "could have been better", ECB's Lagarde says

22 Jul 2020 / 21:50 H.

    FRANKFURT, July 22 (Reuters) - A European Union deal creating a 750 billion euro ($870 billion) fund to help the bloc's weaker economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic "could have been better" through a greater proportion of grants over loans, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

    "It could have been better but it's a very ambitious project," Lagarde told a live-streamed interview with the Washington Post.

    ($1 = 0.8633 euros) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast