EU deal on recovery fund shows bloc's determination to act - Merkel

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - The European Union's deal on a massive post-pandemic recovery fund shows that the bloc is capable of acting jointly, even during its biggest crisis, and is willing to go down new paths in unusual circumstances, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"This is an important signal beyond Europe's borders that the EU, even with all the (EU member states') varying backgrounds, is able to take action," Merkel told reporters during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)