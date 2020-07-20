EU deal on recovery is possible and a necessity - French minister

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday an agreement on a recovery plan at the European Council meeting in Brussels was possible and a necessity.

Le Maire also told French BFM TV that the future of Europe in the 21st century was at stake.

"An agreement is possible. An agreement is a necessity", Le Maire said.

EU leaders stood at an impasse on Monday after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Toby Chopra)