Feb 19 (Reuters) - The European Union has contributed a further 500 million euros ($606.3 million) to the World Health Organization-led COVAX programme for supplying COVID-19 vaccines to developing nations, doubling the bloc's contribution, the European Commission said on Friday. ($1 = 0.8247 euros) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)