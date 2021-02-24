EU drug watchdog reviews Celltrion's COVID-19 antibody treatment

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Europe's drug regulator said on Wednesday it had started a real-time review of South Korean drugmaker Celltrion's experimental COVID-19 antibody-based treatment, regdanvimab.

The European Medicines Agency said its human medicines committee was assessing the first set of data it received from animal studies and human clinical trials, and will continue to study them as more data was submitted. (https://bit.ly/3dHpXlr)

