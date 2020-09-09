EU exec very concerned about British bill plans, would undermine trust

BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed strong concern on Wednesday about Britain's plans to pass a bill that would break its earlier international agreements made with the EU in the treaty on leaving the European Union.

"Very concerned about announcements from the British government on its intentions to breach the Withdrawal Agreement. This would break international law and undermines trust. Pacta sunt servanda = the foundation of prosperous future relations," von der Leyen said on Twitter. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)