EU eyes more trade talks, says UK PM statement "just not serious" - sources

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The European Union is still preparing for more trade talks with Britain next week, an official and a diplomat told Reuters after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was now time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit.

"He didn't say they will leave the negotiating table. So it's all just rhetoric. He didn't say they won't keep on talking. So they will," the diplomat said.

The official added that the EU's Brexit negotiating team was "already packing for an intense week in London" and added: "On the whole Australia deal/Canada deal revival... it's just not serious."

