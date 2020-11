Nov 24 (Reuters) - The European Union has reached a deal with U.S. biotech firm Moderna for the supply of up to 160 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the president of the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The deal will be formally approved by the EU executive on Wednesday, Ursula von der Leyen said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Jon Boyle)