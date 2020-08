BRUSSELS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - European Union leaders meeting over the latest developments in Belarus will also send a message to Russia to stay out of the former Soviet republic, an official with the bloc said.

"The way out of the crisis is through an end to violence, through de-escalation, through dialogue and without outside interference," said the official, in a veiled reference to Moscow. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Jon Boyle)