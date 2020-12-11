SEARCH
EU leaders strike deal on tougher 2030 climate target

11 Dec 2020 / 15:34 H.

    BRUSSELS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - European Union leaders on Friday reached a deal on a more ambitious target to cut greenhouse gas emissions this decade, European Council President Charles Michel said, after all-night talks on the goal at a summit he chaired.

    "Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change. We decided to cut our greenhouse gas emissions of at least 55% by 2030," Michel said in a tweet.

    That target will replace the bloc's existing goal to cut emissions 40% by 2030, from 1990 levels. (Reporting by Kate Abnett, Foo Yun Chee Editing by John Chalmers)

