Oct 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and other European Union leaders will this week insist on tough enforcement rules for any trade deal with the United Kingdom, warning that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to override the Brexit treaty has shown Britain's word cannot be trusted, the Financial Times reported on Monday. https://on.ft.com/34MuVHF