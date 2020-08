PARIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The European Union should support demonstrations in Belarus following the country's presidential election, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

"The European Union must continue to be mobilised in support of the hundreds of thousands of Belarusians who are protesting peacefully for the respect of their rights, liberty and sovereignty," Macron said on his Twitter feed.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Peter Cooney)