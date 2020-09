BRUSSELS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday it would contribute 400 million euros ($476 million) in guarantees to an initiative led by the World Health Organisation to buy COVID-19 vaccines.

Countries wishing to be part of the WHO initiative, dubbed COVAX, had to submit expressions of interest by Monday.

