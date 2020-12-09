EU presidency Germany calls ambassador meeting on EU budget - diplomat

BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Germany, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, has called a meeting of ambassadors from the 27 EU countries to discuss the bloc's budget for Wednesday afternoon, an EU diplomat said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a senior Polish government official said that Poland and Hungary had preliminarily accepted an EU budget proposal from Germany and were awaiting further approval from the Netherlands and other sceptical EU members.

Poland and Hungary have been blocking 1.8 trillion euros ($2.18 trillion) in funding because they oppose a clause linking the release of funds to adherence to the rule of law. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alex Richardson)