EU recovery and budget summit start on 4th day delayed again - spokesman

BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - The resumption of talks among the European Union's 27 leaders on a recovery package after the COVID-19 pandemic was delayed for a third time on Monday until 1600 GMT for more bilateral talks to bring positions closer before a plenary meeting.

The EU summit, in its fourth day, was originally to resume at 1200 GMT, then was postponed to 1400 GMT, then to 1500 GMT and now to 1600 GMT.

The additional time is to help the summit's chairman Charles Michel find compromise solutions to thorny issues of how much money the EU wants to disburse in grants and how much in loans to help economies pick up after the pandemic, what strings to attach to the money and how much each country should contribute. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)