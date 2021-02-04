EU regulators may intervene as retail share trading rockets

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Regulators in the European Union may intervene following a surge in online share trading by retail investors since restrictions to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic were introduced, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Thursday.

"We are closely monitoring these new developments and assessing whether any further supervisory actions are needed," Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority told an Afore Consulting webinar. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)