EU's Borrell could choreograph U.S., Iran return to nuclear deal -Zarif

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sketched out a path on Monday to overcome the U.S.-Iranian impasse over who goes first in returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying the EU foreign policy chief could "choreograph" the moves.

"There can be a mechanism to basically either synchronize it or coordinate what can be done," Zarif told CNN in an interview, saying EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell "can ... sort of choreograph the actions that are needed to be taken by the United States and the actions that are needed to be taken by Iran." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Jonathan Landay Editing by Chris Reese)