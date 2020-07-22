SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

EU'S SASSOLI SAYS PARLIAMENT IS SATISFIED WITH EU RECOVERY FUND, WILL FOCUS ON CHANGES TO EU BUDGET

22 Jul 2020 / 17:47 H.

    EU'S SASSOLI SAYS PARLIAMENT IS SATISFIED WITH EU RECOVERY FUND, WILL FOCUS ON CHANGES TO EU BUDGET

    Did you like this article?

    email blast