LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday he had a "constructive" meeting on trade issues affecting Northern Ireland with his British counterpart Michael Gove.

The meeting "committed to the proper implementation of Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol and focused on pragmatic solutions to make it work", Sefcovic said in a brief statement on social media. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Jonathan Oatis)