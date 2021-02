BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic called talks with Britain's top Brexit minister Michael Gove in London constructive.

"Set to intensify our joint work on Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol to ensure solutions mutually agreed in December are implemented and to address all outstanding issues," Sefcovic wrote on Twitter late on Thursday. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by Chris Reese)