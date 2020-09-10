EU's Sefcovic to meet UK's Gove on Thursday- spokesman

Sept 9 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will travel to London on Thursday to meet British counterpart Michael Gove after the UK proposed a legislation in which it said it would ignore parts of the Withdrawal Agreement, according to a spokesman for the commission.

"The EU seeks clarifications from the UK on the full and timely implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement," spokesman Eric Mamer said in a tweet https://bit.ly/2FhK5fd. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)