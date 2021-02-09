EU's von der Leyen: reinforced civil protection mechanism will help tackle COVID crisis

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's chief executive Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that a decision to strengthen the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism would help the bloc in its fight against COVID-19, in areas such as procuring medical equipment.

"I welcome the agreement on strengthening the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. For the 1st time the EU will be able to directly procure what is needed to address a crisis, including medical equipment," she wrote on her Twitter account.

"We must have the tools to support Member States rapidly when a crisis hits!" (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Gareth Jones)