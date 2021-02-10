SEARCH
EU'S VON DER LEYEN SAYS IT'S SIMPLY NOT POSSIBLE TO PUT IN PLACE A PRODUCTION SITE OVERNIGHT

10 Feb 2021 / 16:23 H.

