EU sanctions Russian officials over Navalny poisoning

BRUSSELS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The European Union imposed sanctions on top Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in an unexpectedly robust and swift response to the August poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Pushed by France and Germany, where Navalny was treated after collapsing on a flight from Siberia, the EU targeted six Russians and a state scientific research centre, according to the bloc's Official Journal. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)